Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dundee Precious Metals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of DPM opened at C$4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $785.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.03. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.10 and a 52-week high of C$5.75.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

