Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02. The stock has a market cap of $431.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Neveu bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$50,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,055,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,508,975.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,700 shares of company stock worth $68,286.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.