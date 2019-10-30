Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $18.79 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.