ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.52. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,434. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80. ePlus has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ePlus by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

