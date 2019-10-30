EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. 3,361,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

