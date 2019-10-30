Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,526 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

