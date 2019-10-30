Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,329 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,416,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.85%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

