Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,691,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 1,986,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $119,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,739,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,313,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,908,000 after buying an additional 78,679 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

AXTA stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

