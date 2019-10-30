Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

ETR stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.