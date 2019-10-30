EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. EnerSys has set its Q2 2020 guidance at $1.20-1.24 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.24 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnerSys stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

