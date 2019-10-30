Energo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,583.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinrail. Energo has a total market cap of $348,883.00 and $3,583.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.63 or 0.05642324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001036 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015158 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

