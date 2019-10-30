Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECPG opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

