Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ECPG opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
