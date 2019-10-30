Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY19 guidance to $3.71-3.85 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Bank of America raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

