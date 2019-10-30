Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.42

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $14.00. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

