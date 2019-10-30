Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $622.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a current ratio of 43.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

