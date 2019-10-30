Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 363,451 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.