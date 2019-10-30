Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly And Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

NYSE:LLY opened at $111.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $132.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,553.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 243,452 shares worth $28,252,925. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

