Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.55 million.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.20. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$53,622.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,665.84.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.