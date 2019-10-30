El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect El Pollo LoCo to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. El Pollo LoCo has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.69-0.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.69 to $0.72 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect El Pollo LoCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.