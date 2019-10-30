El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Up 34.7% in October

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,599,359.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth $211,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.