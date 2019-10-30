Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 11,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.