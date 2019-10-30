Eii Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 2,318,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,970. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

