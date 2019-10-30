Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Eii Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,589 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.04. 97,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

