Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HCP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in HCP by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCP alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HCP. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

HCP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 146,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.