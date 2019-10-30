Eii Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

