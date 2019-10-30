Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 85327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

