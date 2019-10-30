EDUCare (EKT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.37 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $111.52 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

