Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.09. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.