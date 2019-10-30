Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.32

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and traded as high as $48.50. Eckoh shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 422,370 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Eckoh in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a market cap of $122.56 million and a P/E ratio of 126.25.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

