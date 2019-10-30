Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.