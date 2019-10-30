eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $355,735.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a market capitalization of $355,735.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00633459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

