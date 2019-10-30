Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stake Cut by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 10,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,550. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

