Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

