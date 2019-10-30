Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 974,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,078. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

