DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €31.70 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.90 ($37.09).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

DWS traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.48 ($34.27). 177,014 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.60 and a 200 day moving average of €29.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.