Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,865 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,704,000 after purchasing an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.02. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

