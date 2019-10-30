Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,198 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $117.22. 3,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

