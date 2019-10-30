Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 57,400 Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cambrex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBM. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

CBM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.19. Cambrex Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

