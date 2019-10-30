Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 690.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 768,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,613,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Haemonetics by 700.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 381,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Haemonetics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.61. 3,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,224. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,990,926.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $2,318,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,906 shares of company stock worth $13,752,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.