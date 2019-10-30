Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 898,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 760,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

