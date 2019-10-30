Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,319 shares of company stock valued at $55,934,268. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. 685,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,086. The company has a market capitalization of $307.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

