Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DCO. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. Ducommun has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $477.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 20.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

