Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0375 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $18,384.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Tidex, Gate.io, Allcoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

