Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $13,476.00 and approximately $21,274.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

