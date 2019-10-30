Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.57 ($52.99).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €52.35 ($60.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.51. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €57.85 ($67.27). The firm has a market cap of $397.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.