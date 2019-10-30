Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after buying an additional 2,100,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after buying an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,070,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. 38,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,159. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.