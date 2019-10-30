Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.62. 3,567,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.