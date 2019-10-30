Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 838 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,937 shares of company stock worth $10,702,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 652,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,560. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.