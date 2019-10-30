Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 133.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,575,000 after acquiring an additional 172,959 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 830,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,113. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $6,151,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,665,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

