Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 230,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 355.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 268,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 262.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 44.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 116,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

